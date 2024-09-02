Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the epicentre of the quake was located 36 kilometres from the town of Kandrian, at a depth of 100.1 kilometres.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.