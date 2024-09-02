Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 7:38 PM
A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea today, with no reports of casualties or material damage.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the epicentre of the quake was located 36 kilometres from the town of Kandrian, at a depth of 100.1 kilometres.
ALSO READ:
Mild earthquake hits UAE, residents feel tremors
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Russia
Pakistan: Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits Islamabad, Rawalpindi among other regions
MENAFN02092024000049011007ID1108628044
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.