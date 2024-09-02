Thomson Federal Prison Placed On Lock-Down

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thomson Prison

A Correctional Officer was exposed to what was believed to be amphetamines. The staff member was given Narcan before being transported to a local hospital.

- Jon ZumkehrTHOMSON, IL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Monday, September 2nd, 2024 Thomson Federal Prison was placed on lockdown after a Correctional Officer was exposed to what was believed to be amphetamines. The Officer had an adverse reaction and required a life-saving dose of Narcan before being transported to a local hospital. This incident comes just two weeks after another Correctional Officer was also exposed to drugs and had to be given Narcan and transported to a local hospital.The lockdown was implemented as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and security of staff and inmates. The lockdown will remain in effect until further noticeThomson Federal Prison is a low-security facility that houses 1,906 inmates and currently has 115 vacant staff positions. The safety and well-being of both staff and inmates are of the utmost importance, and the prison takes all necessary measures to prevent the introduction of drugs into the facility. This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers and risks that come with working in a correctional facility, and the staff member's quick response and administration of Narcan potentially saved their life.In the wake of the tragic death of Correctional Officer Marc Fischer , On August 9th, 2024 who succumbed to fentanyl exposure while sorting mail at USP Atwater, (Federal Bureau of Prisons) the urgent need for action to protect the lives of correctional staff and inmates has become even more apparent. As we mourn the loss of Officer Fischer, we implore you to support life-saving legislation through immediate action.H.R. 5266, also known as the“Interdiction of Fentanyl in Postal Mail at Federal Prisons Act,” is a crucial piece of legislation that aims to prevent the entry of fentanyl into federal prisons through the mail system. This bill would require the use of advanced screening technology to detect and intercept fentanyl and other dangerous substances before they reach correctional facilities. It also provides funding for training and resources to help correctional staff safely handle and dispose of these substances.The death of Officer Fischer is a tragic reminder of the dangers that correctional staff face every day while carrying out their duties. The use of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids has become a growing concern in correctional facilities, putting the lives of both staff and inmates at risk. This legislation is a crucial step toward ensuring the safety and well-being of those who work and reside in federal prisons.We urge all members of Congress to take immediate action and support H.R. 5266. The safety and security of our correctional facilities and the dedicated staff who work there should be a top priority. Let us honor the memory of Officer Fischer by enacting this life-saving legislation and preventing future tragedies. Together, we can make a difference and protect the lives of those who serve our country in the correctional system.H.R. 5266, also known as the "Interdiction of Fentanyl in Postal Mail at Federal Prisons Act," is endorsed by the National Fraternal Order of Police and the American Federation of Government Employees and The House of Representatives Problem Solvers Caucus with 118 co-sponsors

