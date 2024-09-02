Jordan Joins Paris Paralympic Games

In its 10th

time at the Games, Jordan

has

8 athletes:

The

seven

powerlifters are headed by record

four-time medalist Jamil Shibli,

three-time medalist

Omar

Qaradhi,

Rio silver medalist

Tharwat Hajjaj,

Beijing bronze medalist

Mu'tazJuneidi, Abdul Karim Khattab, Asma Issa, Mohammad

Shneiti

in addition to Tokyo medalist Ahmad Hindi

in

athletics (shot put).

Table tennis,

which secured Jordan's first ever gold,

and has

always been a leading sport

for the disabled

is missing this time.

Since 1984, Jordan has won a total of 19 medals at the Paralympics (five

gold,

seven

silver and

sevenbronze).

The total count includes a

silver and two bronze won at the Stoke Mandeville Games, which preceded the Paralympic Games.

The

Tokyo Paralympics was the most successful for

Jordan

with a

historic

four

gold medals in

powerlifting and athletics

and a bronze in table tennis.

The

four gold medals

were

the first

after

20 years since

the late

Maha Barghouti's

first

gold

(wheelchair table tennis)

at the 2000 Sydney Games.



Athletes with disabilities have usually made up for the failure to achieve better results on the Olympic scene, where even qualifying to the world's premier sports gathering has been a daunting task, and since first participating in 1980, the Kingdom earned its first Olympic medal in 2016 and

so

far

has four in total (1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze)

A look back at past

Paralympic

participations demonstrates how sports for the disabled has gained recognition for Jordan through impressive performances on the international scene. Jordan's medals tally started in 1984, when the late Aida Shishani won bronze in athletics,

100 and

200mand

the

Barghouti silver in shot put. At the 1996 Atlanta Paralympics,

Imad Gharbawi won a silver medal in the discus

followed by

Barghouti's

gold in Sydney 2000. Two medals were added in Athens 2004 when Jamil Shibli won silver in the shot put while the women's table tennis team (Khitam Abu Awad and Fatima Azzam) won bronze.



In 2008, Jordan

won

two silvers and two bronze. Omar

Qaradhi

took silver in power lifting; Shibli added a second silver with a new Paralympic world record in the shot put,

Mu'taz

Juneidi

won a bronze in power-lifting and the women's wheelchair table tennis team won bronze when

Fatima Azzam and Khitam Abu Awad repeated their bronze medal win in Athens 2004.

The 2012 Paralympics was the most disappointing participation after the

impressive

women in

table tennis failed to advance past the round of 16 while power lifters were embroiled in controversy amid

sexual

assault complaints and were returned home

before later facing legal proceedings

in the UK.

In Rio 2016, Jordan won three medals in power lifting

-two silvers by Tharwat Hajjaj (86 kg) and Omar

Qaradhi

(49 kg), while 2004 and 2008 silver medalist Jamil Shibli won bronze (+107 kg).



In Tokyo 2020,

Ahmad Hindi set a new world record and won a gold in athletics

(shot put); three golds were secured in

power lifting by Omar

Qaradhi

(49 kg),

Abdul Karim Khattab (88 kg),

and Jamil Shibli (+107 kg) and a bronze was secured by veteran table tennis star Khitam Abu Awad in wheelchair table tennis.

Paralympic

athletes are grouped in classes defined by the degree of function presented by the disability. Traditionally there are athletes who belong to six different disability groups in the Paralympics Movement: amputee, cerebral palsy, visual impairment, spinal cord injuries, intellectual disability and a group which includes all those who are not within the aforementioned groups.