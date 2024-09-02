Jordan Joins Paris Paralympic Games

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN -
Jordan
joined nations from around the world
as
the Paralympic Games started
in Paris on
Wednesday
with over 4000 athletes, competing in 22 sports.
In its 10th
time at the Games, Jordan
has
8 athletes:
The
seven
powerlifters are headed by record
four-time medalist Jamil Shibli,
three-time medalist
Omar
Qaradhi,
Rio silver medalist
Tharwat Hajjaj,
Beijing bronze medalist
Mu'tazJuneidi, Abdul Karim Khattab, Asma Issa, Mohammad
Shneiti
in addition to Tokyo Gold medalist Ahmad Hindi
in
athletics (shot put).
Table tennis,
which secured Jordan's first ever gold,
and has
always been a leading sport
for the disabled
is missing this time.
Since 1984, Jordan has won a total of 19 medals at the Paralympics (five
gold,
seven
silver and
sevenbronze).
The total count includes a
silver and two bronze won at the Stoke Mandeville Games, which preceded the Paralympic Games.
The
Tokyo Paralympics was the most successful for
Jordan
with a
historic
four
gold medals in
powerlifting and athletics
and a bronze in table tennis.
The
four gold medals
were
the first
after
20 years since
the late
Maha Barghouti's
first
gold
(wheelchair table tennis)
at the 2000 Sydney Games.
Athletes with disabilities have usually made up for the failure to achieve better results on the Olympic scene, where even qualifying to the world's premier sports gathering has been a daunting task, and since first participating in 1980, the Kingdom earned its first Olympic medal in 2016 and
so
far
has four in total (1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze)
A look back at past
Paralympic
participations demonstrates how sports for the disabled has gained recognition for Jordan through impressive performances on the international scene. Jordan's medals tally started in 1984, when the late Aida Shishani won bronze in athletics,
100 and
200mand
the
Barghouti silver in shot put. At the 1996 Atlanta Paralympics,
Imad Gharbawi won a silver medal in the discus
followed by
Barghouti's
gold in Sydney 2000. Two medals were added in Athens 2004 when Jamil Shibli won silver in the shot put while the women's table tennis team (Khitam Abu Awad and Fatima Azzam) won bronze.
In 2008, Jordan
won
two silvers and two bronze. Omar
Qaradhi
took silver in power lifting; Shibli added a second silver with a new Paralympic world record in the shot put,
Mu'taz
Juneidi
won a bronze in power-lifting and the women's wheelchair table tennis team won bronze when
Fatima Azzam and Khitam Abu Awad repeated their bronze medal win in Athens 2004.
The 2012 Paralympics was the most disappointing participation after the
impressive
women in
table tennis failed to advance past the round of 16 while power lifters were embroiled in controversy amid
sexual
assault complaints and were returned home
before later facing legal proceedings
in the UK.
In Rio 2016, Jordan won three medals in power lifting
-two silvers by Tharwat Hajjaj (86 kg) and Omar
Qaradhi
(49 kg), while 2004 and 2008 silver medalist Jamil Shibli won bronze (+107 kg).
In Tokyo 2020,
Ahmad Hindi set a new world record and won a gold in athletics
(shot put); three golds were secured in
power lifting by Omar
Qaradhi
(49 kg),
Abdul Karim Khattab (88 kg),
and Jamil Shibli (+107 kg) and a bronze was secured by veteran table tennis star Khitam Abu Awad in wheelchair table tennis.
Paralympic
athletes are grouped in classes defined by the degree of function presented by the disability. Traditionally there are athletes who belong to six different disability groups in the Paralympics Movement: amputee, cerebral palsy, visual impairment, spinal cord injuries, intellectual disability and a group which includes all those who are not within the aforementioned groups.