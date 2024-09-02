'Pakistan Being Pakistan': Viral Video Shows Pilot Cleaning Plane's Windscreen, Sets Internet Abuzz (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A recently surfaced showing a Pakistani airline pilot cleaning the windscreen of his aircraft has sparked widespread mockery on social media. The footage, which depicts a Serene Air pilot leaning out of an Airbus A330-200's side window to clear the view before takeoff, has become a topic of amusement and criticism online.

The incident occurred on an international flight between Pakistan and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. While it's unusual for pilots to perform such tasks, the video has fueled a wave of jokes and comments ridiculing the situation.

Social users did not hold back in their responses. One user quipped, "Pilot h ya bus conductor?" (Is he a pilot or a bus conductor?), while another commented, "Pakistan being Pakistan," reflecting a sense of resigned humor about the situation. A third user found the incident "hilarious," suggesting that such occurrences are emblematic of Pakistan's unique challenges.

On the other hand, some users defended the pilot's actions, suggesting that it is not uncommon for pilots to clean the windscreen themselves if they are not satisfied with the ground crew's work. "Frankly, pilots do this. Not everyone, sometimes those who are not satisfied by windscreen cleaning," wrote one user. Another added, "Pilots clean all the time."

The video has become a symbol of broader criticisms faced by Pakistan, especially in light of its recent economic struggles. Despite some users pointing out that pilots sometimes handle windscreen cleaning if they are dissatisfied with the ground crew's work, the overall reaction online has been to mock the situation rather than to engage with its practical aspects.

The mockery comes at a time when Pakistan is grappling with severe economic issues. The country narrowly avoided default last year due to a combination of political instability, disastrous floods, and economic mismanagement. Although recent support from international lenders like the IMF has provided some relief, Pakistan's financial situation remains precarious, marked by high inflation and significant public debt.

Here's a look at some of the reactions on X: