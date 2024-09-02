Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 02: 8 Gm Gold Rate DROPS By Rs 200
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of Gold in Kerala today (Sep 02) is Rs 6,670 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,277 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).
