Afghanistan Beats Guatemala 5-4 In A Five-A-Side Futsal Match

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Afghanistan national futsal team won 5-4 against Guatemala in their continental five-a-side match on Monday afternoon, September 2, in Bangkok, Thailand.

This serves as a warm-up for Afghanistan ahead of the Futsal 2024, which will begin later this month in Uzbekistan.

Thailand hosts the continental five-a-side tournament and features teams from Afghanistan, host Thailand, Guatemala, New Zealand, and Kuwait.

The tournament started on August 29 and will continue until September 6. Afterwards, teams will to Uzbekistan for the World Cup, which kicks off on September 14.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan U-17 national football team has won the CAFA U-17 Championship for the first time, beating Uzbekistan in the final.

This victory highlights their strong performance and growing prominence in international futsal.

Today's win against Guatemala in Bangkok, Thailand, significantly boosts the team's confidence as they prepare for the World Cup. Their success in the continental tournament underscores their readiness and potential for the upcoming global competition.

