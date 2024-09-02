BJP Steadfast In Mission To Establish Its Govt In J&K: Jitendra Singh

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Union Jitendra Singh on Monday advocated for a BJP-led in Jammu and Kashmir to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to integrating the Union Territory into India's growth story, and said they are working hard to form their government here.

Singh criticised the and the National (NC) for“exploiting Article 370 for gains”, saying how those clamouring for its restoration once avoided public appearances in Srinagar but now“enjoy” leisure at Lal Chowk.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government are dedicated to ensuring J&K assumes a pivotal role in India's growth story. They are working hard on this vision,” Singh told reporters here.

The Union minister batted strongly for formation of the BJP government to carry out the prime minister's mission on Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are steadfast in our mission to establish BJP government in J&K, with a vision centred on transparent governance, development, and maximising natural resources.”

Singh outlined the BJP's approach as rooted in three pillars – democratic processes, fostering development in underdeveloped sectors, and promoting self-governance for effective governance.

“A double engine government, with the BJP both at the Centre and in J&K, is essential for J&K to thrive and play a significant role in India's rapid development, especially as we approach the centennial of our Independence in 2047,” he added.

Singh highlighted that J&K, post-370 abrogation, has witnessed significant tourism influx and stressed that the upcoming Assembly elections mark a pivotal shift towards a five-year term, enabled by the Article's abrogation.

Singh also criticised the past governments for allegedly stalling critical projects, citing initiatives like the Shahpur-Kandi and Rattle projects that“gained momentum” under PM Modi's leadership, alongside new power projects in Kishtwar.