Tiffany Blanton Unveils Demetra, Charlie, And Turr's Heroic Struggle Against Wrens And Mortars In Latest Book

Tiffany Blanton, an amazing and rising author, is thrilled to announce the release of her latest book, Demetra's Curse , in the realm of literature. In an electrifying chapter that promises to captivate readers, the newest installment in our epic saga unveils the perilous journey of Demetra, Charlie, and Turr as they face a fierce attack by the Wrens and their deadly allies, the Mortars. This chapter, rich in action and suspense, highlights the trio's desperate struggle to reach King Poseidon and find the elusive Princess Amalta.



The night begins with Demetra's abrupt awakening to a building in turmoil. With the realization that they are under attack, she and Charlie join Turr on the balcony, only to witness the terrifying onslaught of the Wrens and Mortars.



These menacing creatures, with their ashen bodies and fiery staffs, create a scene of chaos and destruction.



In a dramatic turn, Turr transforms into a horse, urging Demetra and Charlie to flee with him. However, their escape is thwarted as they are violently thrown onto a rooftop. Injured and disoriented, they search for Turr, who lies wounded in the street. Amidst the danger, a young boy named Cree appears, guiding them to a hidden sanctuary where healing crystals offer hope.



As they regroup, Cree reveals the sacrifices made by the Elemental Kings and Queens to protect their children. With Turr unable to continue, Demetra resolves to proceed to the palace with Cree, leaving Charlie to care for their injured friend. This release not only advances the narrative but also deepens the emotional connections between the characters, showcasing their bravery and determination.



About the Author:



“Demetra's Curse” is a testament to Tiffany Blanton's masterful storytelling prowess. Hailing from her beloved hometown in South Florida, Blanton expertly juggles her responsibilities as an owner of a construction company alongside her passion for writing. Her character, Demetra, mirrors Blanton's selfless nature and dedication to helping others. Blanton's life, enriched by family, tradition, and unwavering determination, is peppered with entertaining anecdotes that resonate with her readers. In“Demetra's Curse,” she transports readers to a captivating fantasy realm, showcasing her ability to weave an engaging and compelling narrative.

