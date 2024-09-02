Australia Start Training Personnel For Nuclear Submarines

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Australian authorities announced the launch of a personnel training program for nuclear submarines in the light of the implementation of the AUKUS partnership agreements (a trilateral military alliance of Australia, Great Britain and the United States), Azernews reports.

According to him, 200 servicemen and graduates of Australian universities will take part in the first stage of the training and advanced training program.

"This initiative will allow over the next two years to train 200 people in the disciplines and professions necessary for the operation and maintenance of nuclear submarines," he said.

The Head of Government also noted that at the initial stage of the training and retraining program, industrial production and processing, project management and logistics will become priority areas. The authorities intend to involve employees in work at facilities related to the maintenance, repair, and then production of submarines.

It is expected that by 2040, within the framework of this and other educational programs, over 20,000 highly qualified employees will be employed in the country at facilities related to the construction and maintenance of the nuclear submarine fleet.