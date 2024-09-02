Australia Start Training Personnel For Nuclear Submarines
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Australian authorities announced the launch of a personnel
training program for nuclear submarines in the light of the
implementation of the AUKUS partnership agreements (a trilateral
military alliance of Australia, Great Britain and the United
States), Azernews reports.
According to him, 200 servicemen and graduates of Australian
universities will take part in the first stage of the training and
advanced training program.
"This initiative will allow over the next two years to train 200
people in the disciplines and professions necessary for the
operation and maintenance of nuclear submarines," he said.
The Head of Government also noted that at the initial stage of
the training and retraining program, industrial production and
processing, project management and logistics will become priority
areas. The authorities intend to involve employees in work at
facilities related to the maintenance, repair, and then production
of submarines.
It is expected that by 2040, within the framework of this and
other educational programs, over 20,000 highly qualified employees
will be employed in the country at facilities related to the
construction and maintenance of the nuclear submarine fleet.
MENAFN02092024000195011045ID1108627699
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.