Price Of Gas In Europe Increased By 16 Percent At End Of Summer
By Alimat Aliyeva
In the summer months, the price of gas in Europe increased by 16
percent and reached about $ 449 per thousand cubic meters,
Azernews reports.
This figure is included in the data of the London ICE exchange.
The main factors that influenced the price increase were the
situation with gas transit through the territory of this country
against the background of the attack of the armed forces of Ukraine
on the Kursk region, hot weather and the redirection of supplies to
Asia.
If on May 31, a thousand cubic meters of gas were sold at a
price of $388, then on August 30 the price increased by 16 percent
to $449.
In May, the average gas price in Europe was about $357 per
thousand cubic meters. Then the price gradually increased: in June
- $ 384, in July - $ 366, in August - $ 437.
However, underground gas storage facilities in Europe are
currently more than 92 percent full. At the moment, more than 102
billion cubic meters of natural gas have been pumped into storage
facilities.
