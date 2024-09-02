Price Of Gas In Europe Increased By 16 Percent At End Of Summer

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

In the summer months, the price of in Europe increased by 16 percent and reached about $ 449 per thousand cubic meters, Azernews reports.

This figure is included in the data of the London ICE exchange. The main factors that influenced the price increase were the situation with gas transit through the territory of this country against the background of the attack of the of Ukraine on the Kursk region, hot weather and the redirection of supplies to Asia.

If on May 31, a thousand cubic meters of gas were sold at a price of $388, then on August 30 the price increased by 16 percent to $449.

In May, the average gas price in Europe was about $357 per thousand cubic meters. Then the price gradually increased: in June - $ 384, in July - $ 366, in August - $ 437.

However, underground gas storage facilities in Europe are currently more than 92 percent full. At the moment, more than 102 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been pumped into storage facilities.