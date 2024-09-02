Turkiye Supply Drones To Egypt
By Alimat Aliyeva
The agreement on the supply of Turkish drones to Egypt is
planned to be signed during the upcoming visit of Egyptian
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Ankara on September 4,
As part of al-Sisi's first official visit to Turkiye, a meeting
of the council for strategic cooperation at the highest level
between the two countries will be held to discuss the prospects for
increasing bilateral trade from 10 billion to 15 billion dollars
per year. The main issue in the program of talks between al-Sisi
and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be the
settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The parties will
also discuss in detail the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean,
Libya and other regional issues, Milliyet notes.
Erdogan paid a visit to Egypt for the first time in 12 years in
February 2024 during the process of normalization of relations. In
2013, both countries recalled their ambassadors after the overthrow
of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi. In March 2021, the Turkish
Foreign Ministry announced the resumption of contacts with Egypt at
the diplomatic level. In July 2023, both countries fully restored
diplomatic relations, appointing ambassadors in Ankara and
Cairo.
