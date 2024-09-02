Chinese Electric Car Manufacturers Increased Shipments In August
By Alimat Aliyeva
Chinese electric car manufacturers increased shipments in
August, Azernews reports.
Last month, the combined supplies of three Chinese electric
vehicle manufacturers - Nio, Li Auto and XPeng companies increased
by more than 20 percent compared to August 2023 and amounted to
82,334 thousand units. In total, in January-August, they sold about
493 thousand cars, which is 34 percent more than in the same period
last year.
In August, the largest increase was recorded in BYD supplies.
The company achieved 35 percent growth and sold more than 370,000
vehicles.
