Chinese Electric Car Manufacturers Increased Shipments In August

9/2/2024 3:10:15 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Chinese electric car manufacturers increased shipments in August, Azernews reports.

Last month, the combined supplies of three Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers - Nio, Li Auto and XPeng companies increased by more than 20 percent compared to August 2023 and amounted to 82,334 thousand units. In total, in January-August, they sold about 493 thousand cars, which is 34 percent more than in the same period last year.

In August, the largest increase was recorded in BYD supplies. The company achieved 35 percent growth and sold more than 370,000 vehicles.

AzerNews

