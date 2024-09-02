Brent Crude Oil Fell To 76.3 Dollars Per Barrel
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Oil prices fell on Monday on statistical data from China, which
showed an increase in the decline in activity in the country's
industrial sector, Azernews reports.
The purchasing managers' index (PMI) in the processing industry
of the People's Republic of China in August fell to 49.1 points
compared with 49.4 points a month earlier, the index value below 50
points indicates a decline in activity in the sector. The
industrial PMI has been below this level for the fourth month.
The price of November brent futures on the London ICE Futures
exchange was $76.33 per barrel, which is $ 0.6 (0.78%) lower than
at the close of previous trading.
WTI crude futures for October on the electronic trading of the
New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell in price by $ 0.53
(0.72%) to $ 73.02 per barrel.
Last week, Brent fell by 0.3%, WTI - by 1.7%. In August, prices
decreased by 2.4% and 5.6%, respectively, according to Dow
Jones.
Signals of a decline in activity in the industrial sector of the
People's Republic of China reinforce expectations of weakening
energy demand in the country, while OPEC+ countries are preparing
to partially abandon voluntary production restrictions from
October.
According to Bloomberg, the countries of the alliance still
intend to increase production by 180 thousand barrels per day from
next month. At the moment, there is no evidence that this decision
can be postponed, the agency's sources say.
MENAFN02092024000195011045ID1108627694
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.