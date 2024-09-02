Terrorism Runs In Blood Of Young Armenians: FBI Spills The Beans About Brunson Case

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Armenian has been threatening the world with violence and fear since the second half of the 20th century. acts aimed at creating conflict and confrontation have been present since the Ottoman period, but they began to emerge more broadly in the 1970s.

ASALA (Armenian Secret for the Liberation of Armenia) is one of the most well-known Armenian terrorist organizations from this period. The activities of ASALA expressed the Armenians' deep-seated desire for vengeance and demand for historical "justice."

Another Armenian terrorist organisation, JCAG (Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide), operated primarily in Turkiye and the USA, carrying out acts of terrorism against Turkish diplomats.

These terrorist organisations used bombings, assassinations, and other forms of violence to achieve their political goals and attract international attention.

The aim of recalling Armenian terrorism is to highlight the persistent terrorist mindset within the Armenian consciousness today. The news about Aram Brunson, an Armenian student from the University of Chicago, preparing bombs against Azerbaijanis and planning potential assassinations demonstrates how terrorist acts can be carried out on an international scale. The FBI's information reveals that Brunson was preparing explosives for various purposes and planning activities against Azerbaijani diplomatic missions.

Brunson's preparation of explosives to assist Armenians living in Garabagh aims to further aggravate the resolved Garabagh conflict and create renewed unrest. He made videos teaching his followers how to make bombs, form, fund, and arm a group, and even discussed potential assassination targets, including Azerbaijani military personnel and several Azerbaijani political figures.

He is currently hiding in Armenia, in the nest of many terrorists who are backlisted in Azerbaijan. According to prosecutors, federal authorities have tried to persuade him to return to the US and provide an explanation to law enforcement, but he has refused to return.

Armenia's failure to extradite this individual indicates support for the terrorist. Armenian terrorism, which has been a threat for over 100 years, continues today. Instead of fighting against terrorists, the Armenian government is harbouring ill-intentioned individuals pursuing the fantasy of "Greater Armenia."

To counter Armenian terrorism, it is crucial to strengthen international law enforcement, security organisations, and diplomatic cooperation. Additionally, public awareness, support for peace processes in conflict areas, and comprehensive strategic approaches to eradicating the culture of terrorism are important.

It should be noted that, over the past 30 years, Armenia has attempted to create a fictitious state on Azerbaijani land, displaced local Azerbaijanis from their homes, and committed numerous genocides and crimes.

The horrific actions of Armenian terrorist organisations have even caused the deadliest explosion in the Baku Metro in 1994. The terrorist attack on July 3 resulted in 13 deaths and 42 injuries. It was determined by Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies that the incident was organised by Armenian intelligence services.

Supporting peace and dialogue processes is crucial to preventing Armenian terrorism and other forms of violence in conflict regions. Peace negotiation between Azerbaijan and Armenia was resumed after 30 years, although it was overshadowed by these actions.

Terrorism has been a primary weapon for Armenians attempting to seize Azerbaijani territories for years. This helplessness has led to the Armenian nation being known for its cowardice and deceit.