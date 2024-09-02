Terrorism Runs In Blood Of Young Armenians: FBI Spills The Beans About Brunson Case

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Armenian terrorism has been threatening the world with violence
and fear since the second half of the 20th century. terrorist acts
aimed at creating conflict and Political confrontation have been
present since the Ottoman period, but they began to emerge more
broadly in the 1970s.
ASALA (Armenian Secret army for the Liberation of Armenia) is
one of the most well-known Armenian terrorist organizations from
this period. The activities of ASALA expressed the Armenians'
deep-seated desire for vengeance and demand for historical
"justice."
Another Armenian terrorist organisation, JCAG (Justice Commandos
of the Armenian Genocide), operated primarily in Turkiye and the
USA, carrying out acts of terrorism against Turkish diplomats.
These terrorist organisations used bombings, assassinations, and
other forms of violence to achieve their political goals and
attract international attention.
The aim of recalling Armenian terrorism is to highlight the
persistent terrorist mindset within the Armenian consciousness
today. The news about Aram Brunson, an Armenian student from the
University of Chicago, preparing bombs against Azerbaijanis and
planning potential assassinations demonstrates how terrorist acts
can be carried out on an international scale. The FBI's information reveals that Brunson was preparing
explosives for various purposes and planning activities against
Azerbaijani diplomatic missions.
Brunson's preparation of explosives to assist Armenians living
in Garabagh aims to further aggravate the resolved Garabagh
conflict and create renewed unrest. He made videos teaching his
followers how to make bombs, form, fund, and arm a group, and even
discussed potential assassination targets, including Azerbaijani
military personnel and several Azerbaijani political figures.
He is currently hiding in Armenia, in the nest of many
terrorists who are backlisted in Azerbaijan. According to
prosecutors, federal authorities have tried to persuade him to
return to the US and provide an explanation to law enforcement, but
he has refused to return.
Armenia's failure to extradite this individual indicates support
for the terrorist. Armenian terrorism, which has been a threat for
over 100 years, continues today. Instead of fighting against
terrorists, the Armenian government is harbouring ill-intentioned
individuals pursuing the fantasy of "Greater Armenia."
To counter Armenian terrorism, it is crucial to strengthen
international law enforcement, security organisations, and
diplomatic cooperation. Additionally, public awareness, support for
peace processes in conflict areas, and comprehensive strategic
approaches to eradicating the culture of terrorism are
important.
It should be noted that, over the past 30 years, Armenia has
attempted to create a fictitious state on Azerbaijani land,
displaced local Azerbaijanis from their homes, and committed
numerous genocides and crimes.
The horrific actions of Armenian terrorist organisations have
even caused the deadliest explosion in the Baku Metro in 1994. The
terrorist attack on July 3 resulted in 13 deaths and 42 injuries.
It was determined by Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies that the
incident was organised by Armenian intelligence services.
Supporting peace and dialogue processes is crucial to preventing
Armenian terrorism and other forms of violence in conflict regions.
Peace negotiation between Azerbaijan and Armenia was resumed after
30 years, although it was overshadowed by these actions.
Terrorism has been a primary weapon for Armenians attempting to
seize Azerbaijani territories for years. This helplessness has led
to the Armenian nation being known for its cowardice and
deceit.
