Russians Attack Nikopol With Artillery: Two Women Wounded, Destruction

9/2/2024 3:10:00 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Dnipro region, with artillery, injuring two women and setting off a fire in a private house and outbuilding.

This was reported on facebook by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.


“Two women were injured in Nikopol due to enemy shelling. Doctors assess the condition of the 84-year-old woman as serious. They are doing everything possible to save her. A 59-year-old resident also sought medical assistance,” Lysak said.

According to him, the enemy fired half a dozen shells at the city. As a result, a two-story private house and an outbuilding caught fire. There are other destructions.


As reported by Ukrinform, on September 1, the Russian army shelled three communities in the Nikopol region , injuring two people and destroying civilian homes.

