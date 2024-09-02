Kursk Operation Is Going According To Plan - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The operation in the Kursk region is fulfilling its tasks and is going according to plan.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a working visit to Zaporizhzhia, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Kursk operation is fulfilling its tasks and is going according to plan. As for the difficulties in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions, we believe that the Kursk operation can also affect this. There may be a decrease in the aggravation due to a reduction in the number of Russian troops. But for now, it is difficult there,” Zelensky said.

He added that it was in this direction that the most combat-ready Russian brigades have always been concentrated.

Russia moves several units from Pokrovsk axis toregion – ISW

“This has always been the main goal - Donbas, the total occupation of Donbas. There has been no progress there for two days. This is what the Chief of the Army reported to me,” the President added.

Volodymyr Zelensky came to Zaporizhzhia on a working visit with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof. They visited one of Zaporizhzhia's schools, where the school year has started in an online format.