Russians Shell Selydove In Donetsk Region, Woman Injured
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians shelled Selydove in Donetsk region with artillery injuring a 48-year-old woman.
This is according to the Selydove Town Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.
"On September 2 at around 17:30, the Russian forces shelled the town of Selydove with artillery. A local woman got a blast injury and laceration of the face," the message reads.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 2, the Russians shelled Selydove from an FPV drone killing a local
