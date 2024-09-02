Vietjet Celebrates 200 Million Passengers With A Special 20% Discount On Eco Tickets For Indian Travellers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) VietJet, Vietnam's leading new-age airline, is thrilled to celebrate a significant milestone of serving 200 million passengers. To mark this achievement, VietJet is offering an exciting with a 20% discount on Eco tickets (excluding taxes and fees).



Passengers can enjoy this special offer by entering the code VJ200 when booking tickets on VietJet's official website and mobile apps. The promotion is available for a limited time, running from now until September 15, 2024. Travelers can their discounted Eco tickets for flights scheduled between now and November 15, 2024. This offer provides the perfect opportunity for passengers to explore VietJet's extensive network at an even more affordable rate.



Recently, Vietjet has also launched \"Love Connection Phase 2 - Dreams Take Flight India,\" a campaign offering 50 lucky individuals from India the chance to pursue their passions in Vietnam. This initiative reflects Vietjet\'s commitment to fostering cultural exchange and supporting talent by providing return tickets to Vietnam, where participants can immerse themselves in the country\'s vibrant arts, culture, and culinary heritage. Running from August 20 to December 15, 2024, the program encourages Indians to explore a whole \"new me\" while experiencing the beauty and richness of Vietnam.



In India, the airline has established several strategic expansions, operating a total of 29 weekly round-trip flights and creating direct connections between Vietnam and four key Indian cities – New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi. VietJet's footprint and connectivity between Vietnam and India are well established, expanding through modern fleets, dedicated crews, and attractive promotions specific to Indian customers.





About Vietjet



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world\'s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

Company :-msl

User :- Bhakti Thorat

Email :...