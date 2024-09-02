Chetu Promotes Key Sales And Enablement Leaders To Drive Continued Growth

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chetu, a global software solutions and support services provider, today announced the promotions of Michael Dunbar, Sr., to Vice President of Sales and Enablement and Brandon Meuleman to Director of Sales and Enablement.



"Michael and Brandon have been instrumental in the success of our Sales and Enablement Team," said Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu. "Their leadership and dedication have directly contributed to the company's growth, and we are proud to recognize their achievements with these well-deserved promotions."



Formerly Director of Sales and Enablement at Chetu, Dunbar has been with the award-winning custom software provider for nearly eight years. Through comprehensive training, he has transformed Chetu's Sales and Enablement Team into a cohesive and high-performing unit, equipping his team with the tools and resources necessary to succeed. Dunbar's emphasis on accountability, clear communication, and streamlined processes has been key to the team's success.



"I am thrilled with my promotion to the vice president position at Chetu,” Dunbar said.“This achievement is a testament to my team's collective hard work and dedication over the last several years. I am excited to continue driving success and growth with the Enterprise Sales Team alongside such a talented leadership group at Chetu."



Meuleman, who holds a bachelor's degree from Florida International University, has rapidly advanced within the company due to his exceptional leadership skills and commitment. In under three years, Meuleman has progressed from Sales and Enablement Specialist to Senior Sales and Enablement Specialist, to Team Lead of Sales and Enablement, and now to Director of Sales and Enablement.



“Chetu is a fantastic company that values and rewards its employees,” Meuleman said.“I'm grateful for their recognition of my contributions and look forward to the challenges ahead,” he said.“This recognition and support from Chetu motivates me to continue contributing to our shared success.”



For more information about Chetu or to request a consultation, please visit



About Chetu:



Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global world-class software solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts drive innovation for startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to meet the needs of the client. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit



Media Contact:

...

954-355-6282

Company :-Chetu

User :- Brian Poole

Email :-...

Mobile:- (954) 342-5676

Url :-

Other articles by Chetu