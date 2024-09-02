Future Electronics Highlights Signify Masterconnect LLLC System In Recent Digital Campaign

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease ) September 2, 2024 - Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring Signify's MasterConnect LLLC System in a digital campaign.



The MasterConnect system enables you to create connected lighting installations that are simple and scalable, with no hassle during installation and commissioning. Their reliable wireless and products offer you the opportunity to tap into all the benefits of connected lighting, like automation, human-centric lighting or savings.



Combined with LED lighting, the Luminaire-level lighting controls (LLLC) system offers significant savings: up to 40% compared to non-controlled LED lighting and up to 75% compared to conventional lighting.



To learn more, visit



For more information about Future Electronics and its office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS



+1 514-694-7710

...



###

Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Claudio Caporicci

Email :...

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

Other articles by Future Electronics