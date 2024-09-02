Mana Yatri App Wins Over Hyderabad With Low Prices, Fast Bookings, And Low Cancellations

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, September 02, 2024: Mana Yatri, Hyderabad's home-grown cab and auto booking app, is rapidly gaining traction and emerging as a game-changer in tackling the city's commute challenges. With a people-first approach, Mana Yatri has on boarded over 35,000 autos and 25,000 cabs, providing a reliable alternative to traditional apps. It offers fast bookings, with average times as low as 30 seconds for autos and 40 seconds for cabs. It is becoming Hyderabad's favourite app, creating a win-win for drivers and passengers. As part of the government-backed T-Hub and ONDC, Mana Yatri belongs to the Namma Yatri family of apps, which have enabled drivers to earn ₹800 Cr without any commission and helped passengers save nearly ₹100 Cr on their commute expenses.



Mana Yatri also has lower driver cancellation rates and superior service quality compared to other apps. This is attributed to Mana Yatri's unique approach to driver empowerment and enhanced ownership. Operating on a zero-commission model, the app allows drivers to retain 100% of their earnings, which not only benefits them financially but also motivates them to provide better service like low cancellations.



Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub, stated, "Mana Yatri's approach marks a significant shift in how mobility is perceived in Hyderabad. They've partnered with T-Hub, Telangana's innovation epicentre, to create a model that benefits both passengers and drivers. I'm pleased to see their commitment to improving service quality by closely collaborating with the driver community to reduce booking times and cancellations. It is building a fair, efficient transport network that supports Hyderabad's growth. I encourage the people of Hyderabad to support Mana Yatri drivers in setting new benchmarks for community-driven initiatives in the city."



The app has been receiving positive feedback for reducing commute costs and offering better services. Ms. Mounika, a 28-year-old software professional, shared, "Mana Yatri is my go-to app for cabs. The prices are usually cheaper compared to other apps, and the drivers are happy since they receive full payment. My commuting is stress-free thanks to quick bookings and low cancellations!" Another user, Mr. Satyavart, a marketing professional, added, "A driver suggested I try the app. It's a new model, and I'm happy with both the service and price. I'm now a regular user and highly recommend giving it a try."



Mana Yatri Drivers also shared how the app is positively transforming their lives. Mr. Raju Nayak, a cab driver from Miyapur, said, "Mana Yatri is Mana App. With no commission cuts, every rupee I earn goes directly to my family." AITUC State Secretary of Telangana, Mr. B. Venkatesham summed it as, "Mana Yatri is people's app, and all customers are Mana customers. It motivates us to provide the best service." By maintaining its driver-first approach, Mana Yatri empowers drivers to offer reliable, affordable, and quality rides. As a community-driven app, Mana Yatri remains open to contributions and suggestions.





About Mana Yatri (MY): Mana Yatri belongs to the Namma Yatri family of apps, which are transforming India's mobility with a community-first approach, using a direct-to-driver model. This has fostered trust between commuters and drivers. MY is committed to using tech for social impact, such as promoting inclusive mobility, integrating public transport, and amplifying welfare programs. Central to MY's philosophy is openness, with a focus on open-source software, open data, and ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce). Drawing from its decade-old experience in building digital public infrastructure (DPI) on a large scale, MY seeks to offer affordable mobility solutions while providing a great customer experience and service, similar to UPI Payments in India. MY represents a collaborative spirit of Samaaj (Community), Sarkar (Government), and Bazaar (Business), with a transformative potential for affordable, efficient, and sustainable mobility for all. To date, drivers have completed over 51 million trips, earning more than Rs 800 crore without any commissions on the platform. Collectively, the platform has nearly 4 lakh registered drivers and more than 79 lakh registered riders.

