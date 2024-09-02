Japan, Jordan Confirm Cooperation To Prevent Escalation In Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Fumio Kishida and Jordanian King Abdullah II agreed on Monday that the two countries will continue to work together in order to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.

According to a Japan Foreign statement, during their 15-minute telephone conversation, the two leaders exchanged views, including over the situation going forward, and confirmed continued cooperation between both countries.

Kishida said Japan is paying close attention to the situation in the Middle East with great interest and concern, stressing the importance of preventing chain of retaliation. The premier also explained that Japan has been reaching out to the parties concerned.

For his part, the Jordanian monarch said the situation is extremely tense and that he attaches great importance to cooperation with Japan, which is a close and important partner. King Abdullah also noted that he shared Kishida's view over the current situation, and briefed Kishida on the latest situation on the ground, as well as Jordan's diplomatic efforts. (end)

