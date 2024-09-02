19Th Changchun Film Festival Concludes, Highlighting Chinese Film Markets, International Influence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

More than 100 films participated in the festival, and 15 of them were awarded, which brought the attention of attention of international filmmakers on the Chinese and its growing international influence.

With theme of“New Era, New Cradle, New Power”, this year's Changchun Film Festival brought together filmmakers to discuss the direction of the future.

CHANGCHUN, JILIN, CHINA, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 19th China Changchun Film Festival concluded on September 1 in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, with a closing and awarding ceremony held to recognize the outstanding contributions of established film makers and emerging Chinese film talents with their growing international influence.With“New Era, New Cradle, New Power” as its theme, this year's Changchun Film Festival brought together filmmakers to discuss the direction of the industry future. A series of activities was held during the five-day event, including opening and closing ceremonies, film awards, screenings, exchanges and industry integration.More than 100 films participated in the festival, and 15 of them were awarded, which brought the attention of attention of international filmmakers on the Chinese film market and its growing international influence.World renowned Chinese director Zhang Yimou won the Golden Deer Award for Best Director with“Article 20”. Peng Yuchang and Li Gengxi, won the Golden Deer Award for Best Actor and Best Actress for their performance at“Viva La Vida”.“Successor” won the Grand Prize of Golden Deer Awards.As of August 21st, three out of the top ten movies in the global box office list in 2024, are from China, including“YOLO“ ,“Pegasus 2” and”Successor”, among which the copyright of“YOLO” has already been sold to many countries and released globally.As one of the world's most important film markets, China's film market has continued to expand in recent years, not only making significant achievements domestically, but also on the international stage. 2023 saw the domestic box office reach nearly 55 billion yuan (about 7.6 billion US dollars), a significant year-on-year increase, with rise of both attendance and average ticket prices. The box office of some important festivals set new records in 2024, further boosted market confidence.Zhang Yimou won the Best Director award for“Article 20” this year, and after winning the award for“The Story of Qiu Ju” at the first Changchun Film Festival in 1992, he was once again associated with the“Golden Deer Award”. He said that every award is an encouragement to himself, and he will do his best to make better movies.Regarding the rise of new forces, Zhang Yimou did not forget to encourage young generations, firmly believing that“the future of Chinese cinema relies on young people, and new forces will make good Chinese movies and tell good Chinese stories.”Changchun, dubbed as the“cradle of China's movie industry”, has produced a large number of classic movies, which have become the bright business cards of Chinese movies to the world.With the continuous innovation of technology and the improvement of market mechanism, the future development of China's movie market is promising. The success of Changchun Film Festival will further stimulate the creative enthusiasm of Chinese filmmakers and promote the development of China's film industry.

Ann Smith

People's Daily Online USA

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.