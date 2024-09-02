عربي


SFS Intensifies Focus On End Markets And Appoints Successor For CHRO Position


9/2/2024 2:36:21 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Restructure of Company
SFS intensifies focus on end markets and appoints successor for CHRO position
02.09.2024 / 18:20 CET/CEST

To hone the Group's focus on selected end markets, systematically make use of the potential arising through the inclusion of Hoffmann and intensify collaboration, the Distribution & Logistics (D&L) and Fastening Systems (FS) segments will be restructured as of January 1, 2025. This step will streamline the Group structure. Martin Reichenecker will take charge of the D&L segment as of January 1, 2025. Iso Raunjak will take over the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

