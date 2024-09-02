EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ams OSRAM completes the transaction to sell Passive Optical Components assets to Focuslight Technologies

02.09.2024 / 19:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ams OSRAM completes the transaction to sell Passive Optical Components assets to Focuslight Technologies Inc.

Sale of relevant Passive Optical Components assets completed

Sales price of approx. EUR 45m in cash received Strategic efficiency program 'Re-establish the Base' on track Premstaetten, Austria, and Munich, Germany (2 September 2024) -- ams OSRAM (six: AMS) has closed the sale of relevant Passive Optical Components assets to Focuslight Technologies Inc. for approx. EUR 45 million in cash. “I am pleased that the sale of relevant Passive Optical Components assets to Focuslight Technologies, has been closed according to plan,” said Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams OSRAM.“Exiting the non-core portfolio in our semiconductor business is a key element of our strategic efficiency program 'Re-establish the Base'. We are fully on track in executing the program for delivering the promised run-rate savings of EUR 75 million by end of this year and EUR 150 million by end of 2025 compared to 2023 actuals.”

Executing the 'Re-establish-the-Base' program

On 27 July 2023, ams OSRAM announced its strategic efficiency program 'Re-establish the Base', focusing on its profitable core as a new base for sustainable, profitable growth.

In terms of portfolio measures aimed at exiting certain non-core businesses in the semiconductor portfolio, selling relevant assets of its Passive Optical Components business had been defined as a key element.

On 7 May 2024, the company announced the sale of relevant assets of its Passive Optical Components business for EUR 45 million in cash to Focuslight Technologies Inc. (Focuslight – Never Stop Exploring ), a fast-growing company in optical technologies, headquartered in Xi'an (China) and listed on the stock exchange in Shanghai (China). The transferred assets consist of facilities in Singapore and Switzerland, Research & Development capacities and linked Intellectual Property. The transaction closed, today, and ams OSRAM has received the transaction price in cash from Focuslight Technologies.



About ams OSRAM: The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in intelligent sensors and emitters. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people's lives.



With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the automotive, industrial, medical and consumer markets to maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.



Our around 20,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.6 billion revenues in 2023 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4).

Find out more about us on

Ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition, many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Join ams OSRAM social media channels: >Twitter

>LinkedIn

>Facebook

>YouTube



For further information

Investor Relations

Media Relations ams-OSRAM AG

ams-OSRAM AG Dr Juergen Rebel

Bernd Hops Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President Investor Relation

Corporate Communications T: +43 3136 500-0









T: +43 3136 500-0 ...

...







02.09.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG.

Language: English Company: ams-OSRAM AG Tobelbader Straße 30 8141 Premstaetten Austria Phone: +43 3136 500-0 E-mail: ... Internet: / ISIN: AT0000A18XM4 WKN: A118Z8 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF) EQS News ID: 1979951



End of News EQS News Service