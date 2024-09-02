“A New Array Of Leaders Graduate Today” SRM University-AP Hosts 4Th Convocation Ceremony

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, India SRM University-AP hosted its prestigious 4th Convocation Ceremony on September 02, 2024, felicitating the graduates with their well-earned degrees for scholastic excellence. The monumental event was graced by the honourable presence of Chief Guest Padma Bhushan Senapathy Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman-Axilor Ventures and Co-founder of Infosys; Guest of Honour Mr Rohit Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, Food Marketplace, Swiggy; Founder Chancellor of SRM Group of Institutions Dr T R Paarivendhar; Pro-Chancellor of SRM University-AP Dr P Sathyanarayanan; Vice Chancellor Prof. Manoj K Arora, Registrar Dr R Premkumar; Dean-Academic Affairs Dr Vinayak Kalluri; Other dignitaries, Faculty, staff and parents of the graduating batch. 1,018 graduates, including 24 PhD scholars, were conferred their degrees on this momentous occasion, and 18 Gold Medalists, 5 Silver Medalists, and 5 Bronze Medalists were recognised for their outstanding achievements.



Founder Chancellor felicitates Chief Guest Padma Bhushan Kris Gopalalakrishnan at 4th Convocation Ceremony





“We are a multidisciplinary research-intensive university where education revolves around 5 I's – Integrative curricula, Interdisciplinary Research and Learning, Innovation, Industry and International Collaborations and Inclusivity,”

stated Vice Chancellor, Prof. Manoj K Arora , in his welcome address. During his briefing about the annual report, Prof. Arora also highlighted the university's stellar growth and accomplishments in the past academic year.“In the last academic year, we have relaunched the Liberal Arts school with 3 new departments, implemented a revamped curricula that is adaptive and responsible to changing needs and expanded our industrial partnerships. Our faculty now consists of 350 in number, contributing to 688 publications, 108 published patents, 24 sponsored research and industry projects, 21 startups, along with students.”





Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan confer degrees to graduates at 4th Convocation Ceremony





Chief Guest Padma Bhushan Kris Gopalakrishnan, renowned global business & technology thought leader, delivered the much-anticipated convocation address to the graduating Class of 2024. With an analogy to the Paris Olympics 2024, Mr Kris Gopalakrishnan ignited the graduating batch with key takeaways to ensure remarkable success in all their future endeavours. He stated,“The knowledge and skillset that you have acquired from your university will equip you to face the problems that the world poses. The strength of the university lies with the alumni. Remember to contribute to the society, your nation and moreover your alma mater.”





Mr Rohit Kapoor , the esteemed Guest of Honour, applauded the students for their outstanding achievements and expressed his deep respect for SRM University-AP for establishing a new-age institute and preparing the students for an impactful future.“We must strive towards world-class standards in the case of academics, research, and innovation and deriving nobility in becoming the superior version of yourselves,”

advised Mr Kapoor.





The ceremony also witnessed the auspicious presence of Founder Chancellor Dr T R Paarivendhar , who congratulated the young students for this remarkable achievement and advised,“Knowledge is power. Enhance your knowledge by keeping abreast of upcoming technology and the exponential growth due to the digital revolution. You must be bold in life, content in life to be the best citizen of this country.” Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan offered his heartfelt praises to the Class of 2024, stating,“With the vision to be a world-class university that dominates national and international frontiers, we emphasise the importance of premier education. While you transition from the phase of learning to earning, bear in mind that learning is always a thread of the fabric of your life.”







The convocation ceremony successfully concluded with the administration of the pledge by the graduation cohort, honouring the national anthem and the departure of the dignitaries.