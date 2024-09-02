Independent MLA Gains Support In New Attack On Vijayan Government

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 2 (IANS) Left-backed Independent MLA P.V. Anvar, who fired the first salvo against erring officials of the Kerala by slamming the powerful ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar, on Monday got support from another Left independent legislator and former State K.T. Jaleel as well as former legislator Karat Razak.

Anvar also termed P. Sasi, the secretary of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as a failure as he was not able to do a clean job.

Jaleel, a four-time legislator from 2006, when he had created ripples on his electoral debut by trouncing the mighty Indian Union Muslim League ( IUML) leader K on his home turf, on Monday took to his social media accounts to announce that he will no longer contest any more elections and that he will be launching a web portal to "expose corrupt officials".

Speaking to IANS, the teacher-turned-legislator said that he has made up his mind that this will be his last term as a legislator, but clarified that he is not revolting against the CPI-M, with whose support he had won elections.

"See, please do not have any wrong impression that Anvar, Razak, and I are joining hands against the CPI-M. That's a wrong narrative now taking the rounds. I will, till my last breath, be a fellow traveller of the CPI-M and am sure both Anvar and Razak also have the same thinking," Jaleel said.

"I will be starting a web portal to expose the corrupt officials and the complete details will be made available on October 2," said Jalee, who, soon after the 2016 Assembly polls, had to quit as Minister on charges of nepotism following an adverse Lok Ayukta judgment.

Even though he won the 2021 polls, he was not made a Minister.

However, Razak who won as a Left-supported candidate in 2016 but lost the 2021 polls, spoke in a tougher line, slamming Sasi as one who is giving the support to a section of the corrupt officials.

"Sasi behaves in an arrogant and rude manner and instead of shielding the party workers, he supports the corrupt officials and this is not acceptable," he said.