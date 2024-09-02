Dexcom (DXCM) Faces Investor And Analyst Backlash After Revealing Disappointing Growth - Hagens Berman

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now . The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.



Class Period: Jan. 8, 2024 – July 25, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 21, 2024

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Securities Class Action:

DexCom, a leading provider of continuous glucose monitoring systems, has come under intense scrutiny from investors and analysts following its recent earnings report. The company's stock price plummeted by 40% in a single trading session after revealing disappointing growth in the second quarter.

Sales for the quarter fell short of analysts' expectations, prompting management to lower its full-year revenue guidance. This revision forced analysts to significantly reduce their 2025 sales estimates, raising concerns about the company's future prospects.

The negative sentiment surrounding DexCom has been amplified by prominent financial figures. Jim Cramer, host of the popular CNBC show "Mad Money," urged viewers to stay away from the company, citing its "real bad miss" and lack of a clear explanation for the disappointing results.

Securities analysts have also expressed concerns. Baird analyst Jeff Johnson downgraded DexCom on Aug. 5 from "Outperform" to "Neutral" and slashed the price target, citing the company's recent challenges.

In addition to investor and analyst criticism, DexCom is now facing a securities class action lawsuit. The complaint alleges that the company made misleading statements and failed to disclose potential risks to its revenue outlook.

The lawsuit claims management concealed several known issues, including the company's new patient shortfall and slower-than-expected revenue growth per patient. DexCom's management attributed these challenges to a disruptive sales force expansion, which has raised questions about the company's forthcomingness about its strategic challenges.

Prominent shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman has initiated an investigation into potential violations of U.S. securities laws by DexCom.

According to Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation,“We're focused on whether DexCom may have become aware of how its sales force changes would disrupt its competitive position and financial results.”

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding DexCom should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

