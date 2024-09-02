MACKENZIE KELLY IN JACOBSON's SERIES ON INSPIRING AMERICAN WOMEN WITHIN THE LAW ENFORCEMENT, FIRST RESPONDER COMMUNITY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Philanthropist Trudy Jacobson has been a longtime voice for American women. After highlighting the stories of countless women who have accomplished incredible personal and professional goals, Trudy has expanded her work to highlight women who also impact the veteran, first responder, and law enforcement community - aptly called the Great American Warrior series.Austin, Texas Councilwoman Mackenzie Kelly is the latest to be featured as a Great American Warrior. Her inspirational story of public service as a volunteer firefighter, emergency management personnel, and current politician earned her the honor of being called Trudy Jacobson's Great American Warrior.“Mackenzie Kelly has dedicated her life to serving others. She has proven that day after day. Unfortunately, too many politicians only speak of good deeds. However, Mackenzie is out there in her community doing it and making things happen in the real world, which is why she is a Great American Warrior,” Trudy Jacobson said.Mackenzie's service to the community started early in adulthood when she courageously volunteered as a firefighter. Her friends and family also saw this as a bold and inspiring move as the firefighting community is male dominated.“When I graduated high school, I joined as a full volunteer firefighter. I was ready to help the community on the worst days of their lives,” Mackenzie said.During her time as a firefighter, she worked on expanding her public service.“I also started working in Emergency Management for Williamson County and I really learned the importance of public safety. It started to really form in the core of my being,” she said.After the negative change in public perception of first responders during the volatile times of 2020, Mackenzie decided to make a positive difference.“I no longer saw the city that I love, that I grew up in, and I was determined to change that, so I ran for city council,” Mackenzie said.She was elected as an Austin City Councilwoman, and one of her first pursuits was to help the police department.“I realized that we had a shortage of police officers on our force and that license plate readers could be a great tool for them to use. I was able to reinstate that policy, which was a struggle, but entirely worth it because now we are catching bad people,” she said.Mackenzie continues to serve her community as a Councilwoman and has recently returned to her original passion as a volunteer firefighter. Her commitment to serving the public is the reason why Trudy Jacobson chose her as a Great American Warrior.Trudy and the GREAT AMERICAN WOMEN are also on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.To nominate a deserving woman to be featured, visit her website.For media inquiries, contact Allison Pagliughi at ... or 866.432.6456.

