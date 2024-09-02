Floods, Landslides In Philippines Leaves 2 Killed, 10 Injured

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two people were killed and 10 others were as Tropical Storm Enteng and the southwest monsoon Habagat hit the Philippines.

The storm hit large parts of Luzon and Visayas islands with heavy rains and strong winds, forcing authorities to cancel sea and air and suspend offices and schools, the Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction Council said.

Some 739 were reportedly stranded at various in Bicol and Calabarzon.

The Philippines experiences an average of about 20 tropical cyclones each year.

The strongest typhoon to hit the country was Typhoon Haiyan, which killed 6,300 people and displaced more than 4 million in November of 2013

MENAFN02092024000067011011ID1108627412