Floods, Landslides In Philippines Leaves 2 Killed, 10 Injured
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two people were killed and 10 others were injured as Tropical Storm Enteng and the southwest monsoon Habagat hit the Philippines.
The storm hit large parts of Luzon and Visayas islands with heavy rains and strong winds, forcing authorities to cancel sea and air travel and suspend government offices and schools, the Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction Council said.
Some 739 passengers were reportedly stranded at various ports in Bicol and Calabarzon.
The Philippines experiences an average of about 20 tropical cyclones each year.
The strongest typhoon to hit the country was Typhoon Haiyan, which killed 6,300 people and displaced more than 4 million in November of 2013
