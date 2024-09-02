Gaza Onslaught Death Toll Reaches 40,786 Martyrs And 94,224 Injured
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip since October 7, has risen to 40,786 martyrs in addition to 94,224 injured, while scores of victims remain under the rubble.
Gazan Medical sources have reported that the Israeli Occupation forces have committed three massacres against families in the Strip over the past 24 hours, killing at least 48 Palestinians and the injuring 70 others.
They also said that emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties trapped under the rubble or scattered on the streets due to the Israeli occupation forces obstructing the movement of ambulance vehicles and civil defense crews
