Sara Schwartz Of 3Cs Counseling Center To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

NOVI, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to Stanford, nearly one in four American adults (about 59 million people) said they experienced a mental illness in 2021, while only 50% reported seeking mental treatment. Sara Schwartz, MBA, MA, LPC, NCC, CAADC, NPT-C, of 3Cs Counseling Center, has been doing all she can to help improve these stats.

Offering in-person and remote mental health counseling services, Sara tailors her approach to each client.“I believe in person-centered care,” she explains.“Every client comes to therapy with a unique life experience and set of challenges. Often, clients reach out because they're grieving in some way-whether it be the physical loss of a loved one, friend, pet or job, the loss of a romantic partnership, or loss of life as they've always known it due to a difficult change like moving or becoming an empty nester. I also specialize in drug and alcohol addictions, which often involve a significant loss. No matter the circumstances, I meet them right where they're at, letting them know they're not alone, and we can work through these struggles together. There's a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Sara also has a passion for helping victims and survivors of narcissistic abuse, saying,“Regardless of one's role in these relationships, they're very tumultuous, chaotic, and can be very hurtful. Being in these types of relationships can really wear down one's self-esteem. After suffering narcissistic abuse, healing focuses on repairing the whole self from the inside out.

Find out more about Sara's counseling services and how to heal sustainably at .

With most of us returning to life as it was before COVID, Sara is seeing a heightened need for in-person services again.“We're seeing an increase in demand for therapy services, in general, because the world is now in the midst a mental health crisis, and with restrictions lifted, a lot of clients are looking for in-person care. The issue is that most clinicians transitioned to tele-health during the lock down and many still offer virtual visits only. To help bridge this gap, I plan to create a physical space where therapists can rent internal offices for an hour, a day, or a week. With a secure system in place that allows clinicians to book space when they need it, we're helping more clients get the care they need whenever and wherever is most convenient,” shares Sara. Clinicians in the Novi, MI area will soon be able to book a room by visiting .

Sara is also helping counseling students, clinicians new to the field, and those considering private practice or who are looking for new career opportunities by offering business and career mentoring services. In 2026, she hopes to become a clinical supervisor for Michigan's limited licensed counselors. For more information on these programs, visit . For counselors studying for the NCE or AADC, she founded Counseling Exam Prep ( ) with pricing structures everyone can afford.

For those who wish to further self-discovery outside of session. Sara has authored three self-help books. Publishing all of her works under her maiden name, Sara E. Teller, her most recent book, The Trauma-Addiction Connection: Understanding Unhealthy Patterns & Breaking Free from Both Once & For All, takes the reader on a journey into the past, present, and future to uncover unhealthy patterns that lead to the onset of addiction. PTSD: Healing from the Inside Out: Strategies to Tackle Symptoms, Regain Strength and Realize Sustainable Healing gives readers an overview of PTSD and how it affects us. Her most popular book, Narcissistic Abuse: A Survival Guide, is both for current victims and those who've managed to break free. All of Sara's books are available for purchase on Amazon at .

Close Up Radio will feature Sara Schwartz of 3Cs Counseling Center in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday, September 4th at 9 am EST

