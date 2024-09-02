Nida Rides India To Global Glory, 22-Year To Become First Indian Lady To Compete At FEI Endurance World Championship For Seniors, Monpazier, France

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Indian equestrian Nida Anjum Chelat, nidaanjum continues to make history on the global stage by competing in the FEI Endurance World Championship for Seniors. Building on her outstanding success in last year's FEI Junior Championship, Nida is once again set to make history and bring pride to India. The 22-year-old from Tirur, Kerala, will proudly represent India at the FEI Endurance World Championship for Seniors, taking place in Monpazier, France, on September 7th, 2024. This prestigious event, conducted by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), is a landmark moment for Indian equestrian sports as this achievement places her among titans of global equestrian sports who have honed their craft in countries known for their deep-rooted equestrian traditions and facilities.



Indian equestrian - Nida Anjum Chelat



Nida will compete aboard her mare, Petra del Rey, against 144 riders from 40 countries. Accompanied by her backup horse, Design du Claud, a stallion, Nida will tackle the gruelling 160-kilometer course. Competing against the stalwarts of the global equestrian sports from powerhouses like UAE- Bahrain - Italy - Spain -France - Uruguay- Argentina- Britain-Hungry -nations that have long dominated the endurance championships-Nida's entry is nothing short of a milestone. These are countries that have invested heavily in their equestrian programs, with resources, training facilities, and a history of producing world-class riders. With challenges in resources and facilities compared to her global counterparts, Nida's journey for the FEI Endurance World Championship for Seniors is a moment of immense pride for India.



"I am incredibly excited and honoured to represent India at the Endurance World Championship for Seniors," said Nida Anjum Chelat ."The experience and confidence gained from last years Junior Championship have fueled my drive for this challenge. It's incredibly inspiring to receive so much love and support from everyone around me, and it motivates me to give my very best for our country on the global stage," she shared.



The FEI championships are among the most esteemed in the equestrian world and competing in them places Nida among the top endurance riders globally. The competition demands not just physical fortitude but an unbreakable bond between rider and horse, as they navigate a course that truly tests their mettle. The championship is renowned for testing the endurance, skill, and synergy between rider and horse, with challenging loops designed to push both to their limits.



Nida has already made history by becoming the first Indian to complete the FEI Equestrian World Endurance Championship for Juniors and Young Riders last year. She accomplished the 120 km course in just 7 hours and 29 minutes, competing alongside 70 riders from 25 countries with her horse, Epsilonn Salou.



As Nida gears up to make history again at the FEI Endurance World Championship for Seniors, her journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring equestrians in India and a proud moment for the nation, standing firm among the world's best and making the nation proud. Race can be followed on the Yamamah App.



To know more about Nida nidaanjum .