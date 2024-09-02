UTT 2024: Holders Goa Challengers Pip U Mumba 8-7 To Inch Closer To Semis

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Sep 2 (IANS) Defending champions Goa Challengers inched closer to the semifinals with a narrow 8-7 win against U Mumba TT in a closely-contested match of the Ultimate Table 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor here on Monday.

Athlead Goa Challengers are now at the third spot on the league table with 37 points while U Mumba TT are placed fourth with 36 points.

In the first men's singles, Aruna Quadri edged out Harmeet Desai 2-1 (11-7, 4-11, 11-10) in a tight contest to hand U Mumba TT the early advantage. Maria Xiao, who was later adjudged the Foreign Player of the Match, bolstered the lead for U Mumba TT with a 2-1 (9-11,11- 10-11, 11-9) win in the first women's singles against Yangzi Liu, who has now lost three matches on the trot this season.

Yangzi Liu made amends when she joined Harmeet Desai to beat the U Mumba TT pair of Maria Xiao and Manav Thakkar 2-1 (11-6, 10-11, 11-7) in the mixed doubles match to reduce the deficit for Athlead Goa Challengers.

Mihai Bobocica came up with an impressive performance to beat the talented Manav Thakkar 2-1 (11-6, 11-8, 7-11) as Athlead Goa Challengers drew level at six points each. Yashaswini Ghorpade, who has been deservingly adjudged the Indian Player of the Tie, sealed the tie in favour of the defending champions with a 2-1 (11-8, 11-10, 10-11) victory against Sutirtha Mukherjee.

On Tuesday, former champions Chennai Lions will lock horns with Puneri Paltan Table Tennis with one eye on making it to the last four stages.

Detailed scores:

Goa Challengers bt U Mumba TT 8-7:

Harmeet Desai lost to Aruna Quadri 2-1 (7-11, 11-4, 10-11)

Yangzi Liu lost to Maria Xiao 2-1 (11-9, 10-11, 9-11)

Yangzi Liu/ Harmeet Desai bt Maria Xiao/Manav Thakkar 2-1 (11-6, 10-11, 11-7)

Mihai Bobocica bt Manav Thakkar 2-1 (11-6, 11-8, 7-11)

Yashaswini Ghorpade bt Sutirtha Mukherjee 2-1 (11-8, 11-10, 10-11)