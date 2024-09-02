Scatec ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trade By Primary Insider
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 2 September 2024: Pål Kildemo, board member of Scatec ASA, has on 2 September bought 5,000 shares in Scatec ASA at an average price per share of NOK 78.65. After the transaction Pål Kildemo owns 5,000 shares in Scatec ASA.
Attached is the notification of the transaction in accordance with the market Abuse Regulation Article 19.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading act.
Attachment
Notification of transaction_02092024 - Kildemo
MENAFN02092024004107003653ID1108627337
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.