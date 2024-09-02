Scatec ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trade By Primary Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 2 September 2024: Pål Kildemo, board member of Scatec ASA, has on 2 September bought 5,000 shares in Scatec ASA at an average price per share of NOK 78.65. After the transaction Pål Kildemo owns 5,000 shares in Scatec ASA.



Attached is the notification of the transaction in accordance with the Abuse Regulation Article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading act.

