Global Coronary Atherectomy Devices Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The coronary atherectomy devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.2 billion in 2023 to $0.22 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising prevalence of coronary artery disease, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, demand for coronary atherectomy devices, rising disposable incomes.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The coronary atherectomy devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to aging population, hybrid procedures, industry investment, patient and physician awareness.

Growth Driver Of The Coronary Atherectomy Devices Market

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) has resulted in an increased demand for atherectomy devices for the treatment of CVDs. The increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases can be attributed to the use of smoking, physical inactivity, and an unhealthy diet.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the coronary atherectomy devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cardiovascular Systems Inc., The Spectranetics Corporation, Medtronic Inc.

Major companies operating in the coronary atherectomy devices market are increasing their focus on introducing innovative devices, such as orbital atherectomy systems, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Orbital atherectomy system is a medical device used to treat calcified plaque in the coronary and peripheral arteries. It has a unique mechanism of action, is used for lesion preparation of calcified plaque before percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and peripheral artery disease (PAD) treatment.

Segments:

1) By Product: Directional Atherectomy Devices, Orbital Atherectomy Devices, Photo-Ablative Atherectomy Devices, Rotational Atherectomy Devices, Other Products

2) By Application: Peripheral Vascular, Cardiovascular, Neurovascular

3) By End User: Hospitals & Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the coronary atherectomy devices market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the global coronary atherectomy devices market share. Africa, was the smallest region in the coronary atherectomy devices industry. The regions covered in the coronary atherectomy devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Coronary Atherectomy Devices Market Definition

Coronary atherectomy devices are used to remove atherosclerosis from coronary blood vessels. Atherectomy devices were developed to permit drilling, grinding, or sanding of atheroma, calcium, and excess cellular material from the site of coronary occlusion or stenosis.

Coronary Atherectomy Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Coronary Atherectomy Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on coronary atherectomy devices market size, coronary atherectomy devices market drivers and trends , coronary atherectomy devices market major players, coronary atherectomy devices competitors' revenues, coronary atherectomy devices market positioning, and coronary atherectomy devices market growth across geographies. The coronary atherectomy devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

