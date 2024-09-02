Building And Road Construction Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Building And Road Equipment Global Trends, Strategies, and Outlook by 2024-2033

Building And Road Construction Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, and Outlook by 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The building and road construction equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $181.99 billion in 2023 to $202.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to economic growth, infrastructure development, urbanization, replacement and modernization.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The building and road construction equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $300.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to infrastructure investment, smart construction, sustainable construction practices, urbanization trends, rental market expansion.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Building And Road Construction Equipment Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Building And Road Construction Equipment Market

Infrastructure development in emerging and developed countries propelled the building and road construction equipment market. Emerging and developed countries' governments and private sector are focusing on developing the infrastructure to keep up the GDP, meet the growing population needs, meet the levels of urbanization, and increase connectivity by developing highways and expressways.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the building and road construction equipment market include Volvo Group, Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited.

Major companies operating in the building and road construction equipment market are increasing their focus on introducing innovative technologies, such as concrete spraying equipment, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Concrete spraying equipment, also known as shotcrete equipment or gunite machines, is specialized machinery used in construction for the application of shotcrete or sprayed concrete.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Motor Graders, Road Roller, Wheel Loaders, Concrete Mixer, Bulldozers, Other Product Types

2) By Equipment Category: Earthmoving Equipment, Material-Handling Equipment, Heavy Construction Vehicles, Other Equipment Categories

3) By Application: Building Construction, Road Construction

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the building and road construction equipment market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the building and road construction equipment market. The regions covered in the building and road construction equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Building And Road Construction Equipment Market Definition

Building and road construction equipment refers to self-propelled or towed equipment used directly in building and road construction.

Building And Road Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Building And Road Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on building and road construction equipment market size, building and road construction equipment market drivers and trends, building and road construction equipment market major players, building and road construction equipment competitors' revenues, building and road construction equipment market positioning, and building and road construction equipment market growth across geographies. The building and road construction equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

