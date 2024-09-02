Cellular Immunotherapy Global Market 2024 To Reach Xx Billion By 2028 At Rate Of Xx%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cellular Immunotherapy Global Trends, Strategies, and Outlook by 2024-2033

Cellular Immunotherapy Market Trends, Strategies, and Outlook by 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The cellular immunotherapy market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.99 billion in 2023 to $5.78 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cancer treatment advancements, clinical success stories, regulatory approvals, growing incidence of targeted diseases.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cellular immunotherapy market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion to solid tumors, improved manufacturing, healthcare infrastructure, research funding.

Growth Driver Of The Cellular Immunotherapy Market

Increasing research and successful clinical trials in cellular immunotherapy are expected to drive the growth of the cellular immunotherapy market over the forecast period. Companies are focusing on developing new cellular immunotherapies for treating different diseases.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cellular immunotherapy market include Novartis International AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Apac Biotech, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC, JW CreaGene Co. Ltd., Green Cross Corp.

Companies in the cellular immunotherapy market are focusing on developing off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies for new and improved cancer treatment. Off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies are produced from the cells of donors instead of the patient's cells, as in the case of autologous therapy. Their non-customized nature provides advantages such as cost-effectiveness, large scale, fast production, and quality control.

Segments:

1) By Therapy: Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapy, Engineered T Cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy, Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T Cell Therapy, Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy

2) By Primary Indication: B-cell Malignancies, Prostate Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Liver Cancer, Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Other Primary Indications

3) By Application: Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Skin Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Brain Tumor, Lung Cancer, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cellular immunotherapy market in 2023. The regions covered in the cellular immunotherapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Cellular Immunotherapy Market Definition

Cellular immunotherapy refers to a sort of immunotherapy in which a patient receives T cells, an immune cell, to aid the body in fighting diseases like cancer. It is a cutting-edge kind of treatment that uses the body's immune system to combat cancer.

Cellular Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cellular Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cellular immunotherapy market size, cellular immunotherapy market drivers and trends, cellular immunotherapy market major players, cellular immunotherapy competitors' revenues, cellular immunotherapy market positioning, and cellular immunotherapy market growth across geographies. The cellular immunotherapy market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

