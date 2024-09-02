Silkland Launches First 16K VESA-Certified USB C To Displayport 2.1 Cable On Amazon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silkland, a tech brand specializing in cables and accessories, has released the first-ever 16K VESA-certified USB C to DisplayPort 2.1 cable to support the future of visual display technology, now available on .

With support for 16K resolution, users can expect an unparalleled level of detail and realism, making the cable ideal for high-end computing, gaming, and professional applications. It is also backward compatible with 8K and 4K resolutions, ensuring a versatile and future-proof solution for all display needs.

One of the standout features of this cable is its bi-directional support, allowing it to connect USB C devices like laptops, phones, and tablets to DisplayPort monitors or connect DisplayPort devices like PC to USB C monitors. This flexibility makes it a versatile tool for a wide range of applications. Additionally, it is compatible with Thunderbolt 5/4/3, offering a plug-and-play experience with no drivers needed.

DisplayPort 2.1 integration elevates connection speeds up to 40Gbps and supports 16K@30Hz, 8K@120Hz, 4K@240Hz, crucial for reducing screen tearing in fast visuals. The stable signal transmission facilitated by gold-plated plugs paired with thicker copper wires minimizes signal loss while maximizing quality.

This innovative product also supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) and HDCP2.3 (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection), along with G-Sync and Free Sync technologies ensuring seamless video playback without flickering issues across all formats of content display. Moreover, it facilitates Multi-Stream Transport (MST) allowing users to daisy-chain multiple monitors - enhancing productivity spaces or creating immersive gaming setups.

The cable also works seamlessly under Clamshell mode, and with DSC 1.2a, users can enjoy high-resolution and high-frame-rate video through existing physical interfaces.

Silkland has always prioritized high-end cable R&D, and this USB C to DisplayPort 2.1 cable is no exception. Certified by VESA, it guarantees top performance and reliability. The E-braided design prevents tangling, while the ergonomic aluminum shell ensures easy plugging. Gold-plated plugs and thicker copper wires enhance image transmission stability and quality.

About Silkland

Founded in 2019, Silkland integrates design, R&D, and sales, specializing in high-end cable development. Focusing on cutting-edge technology products, it leads the high-end cable market across the US, Europe, Japan. As a member of VESA and USB-IF, Silkland has demonstrated its commitment to quality and innovation by developing certified DP 2.1 cables, USB4 cables, and HDMI 2.1 cables.

