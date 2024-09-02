RCI Banque: ‘’2023 Annual Financial Report Is Now Available’’
Date
9/2/2024 12:16:00 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) September 2nd, 2024
RCI Banque: ''2023 Annual financial Report is now available''
The RCI Banque group ''2023 Annual Financial Report'' is now available on the Mobilize Financial Services website
Attachment
RCI_2023_MOBILIZE_RFA_EN_PDF_MEL_28AOUT24
