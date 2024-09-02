Solvay: Acquisition Of Own Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brussels, September 2, 2024, 6:00pm CEST - regulated information In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Solvay SA hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Buyback Program, announced on August 1, 2024. Solvay has repurchased 152,185 Solvay shares in the period from August 26, 2024 up to and including August 30, 2024, as follows:

Date of repurchase Number of shares Average price paid Max price paid Min price paid Total Market 26-08-2024 1,147 31.1143 31.4000 30.9600 35,688.10 AQEU 26-08-2024 12,376 31.0927 31.4700 30.9500 384,803.26 CEUX 26-08-2024 2,119 31.1070 31.4000 30.9500 65,915.73 TQEX 26-08-2024 8,358 31.0938 31.4600 30.8300 259,881.98 XBRU 27-08-2024 1,036 31.1204 31.2000 30.9900 32,240.73 AQEU 27-08-2024 11,129 31.1838 31.3600 31.0000 347,044.51 CEUX 27-08-2024 4,402 31.1926 31.3100 31.0400 137,309.83 TQEX 27-08-2024 23,433 31.1475 31.3500 30.9300 729,879.37 XBRU 28-08-2024 2,185 30.8930 30.9900 30.5500 67,501.21 AQEU 28-08-2024 13,045 30.9198 31.0900 30.5400 403,348.79 CEUX 28-08-2024 3,381 30.9034 31.0900 30.6000 104,484.40 TQEX 28-08-2024 25,914 30.8862 31.1700 30.5400 800,384.99 XBRU 29-08-2024 591 31.1786 31.2300 31.1200 18,426.55 AQEU 29-08-2024 16,860 31.1606 31.2400 31.0000 525,367.72 CEUX 29-08-2024 4,171 31.1218 31.2100 30.9800 129,809.03 TQEX 29-08-2024 19,038 31.1507 31.2400 30.9700 593,047.03 XBRU 30-08-2024 344 31.3192 31.6600 31.1700 10,773.80 CEUX 30-08-2024 119 31.5200 31.5200 31.5200 3,750.88 TQEX 30-08-2024 2,537 31.2937 31.6600 31.0900 79,392.12 XBRU

As of August 30, 2024, Solvay held a total of 1,194,341 own shares, spread out as follows:



891,412 Solvay shares held by Solvay SA; and 302,929 Solvay shares held by Solvay Stock Option Management SRL (“SSOM”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Solvay SA.

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of over 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.9 billion in net sales in 2023, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

