Global Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Global Trends, Strategies, and Outlook by 2024-2033

Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, and Outlook by 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2024

The defibrillator devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.9 billion in 2023 to $11.97 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cardiac arrest prevalence, aging population, emergency medical services (ems) integration, public awareness and training.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The defibrillator devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $16.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine, telehealth integration, global access to healthcare, bystander intervention and public access defibrillation.





Growth Driver Of The Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market

Increasing healthcare expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the defibrillator devices and equipment market going forward. Healthcare expenditure refers to the amount of money spent on healthcare goods and services, including personal health care, public health activities, health research, and health insurance programs. Healthcare expenditure can help increase the adoption of defibrillator devices in hospitals, clinics, and public access defibrillation programs.





Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the defibrillator devices and equipment market include Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, ZOLL Medical Corporation.

Major companies operating in the defibrillator devices and equipment market are developing innovative products such as Avive AED to improve survival rates. Avive AED is the lightest and smallest FDA-approved AED available, built for accessibility, portability, and durability.

Segments:

1) By Type: Implantable Defibrillators, External defibrillators

2) By Implantable Defibrillators: Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (T-ICDs), Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (S-ICDs), Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy- Defibrillator (CRT-D), Single & Dual Chamber

3) By External defibrillators: Manual External Defibrillator (MEDs), Automated External Defibrillator (AEDs), Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCDs)

4) By End User: Hospitals, Pre-Hospitals, Public Access Market, Alternate Care Market, Home Healthcare

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global defibrillator devices and equipment market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the defibrillator devices and equipment market. The regions covered in the defibrillator devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Defibrillator devices and equipment are used in the emergency treatment of life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias and abnormal heart rhythms by giving a high-energy electrical shock to the heart through the chest wall to restore its normal rhythm function.

Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on defibrillator devices and equipment market size, defibrillator devices and equipment market drivers and trends, defibrillator devices and equipment market major players, defibrillator devices and equipment competitors' revenues, defibrillator devices and equipment market positioning, and defibrillator devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The defibrillator devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

