Workz360 Expands The Gig Economy To Skilled And Professional Workers With Workz360 Platform

- Stephen Morel, CEO, FlexTek GroupHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The FlexTek Group today announced the launch of its Workz360 independent professional work platform, the first solution providing freelance contractors and enterprise clients with the same power the gig economy has utilized for years to get work done more quickly, flexibly and easily.“The gig economy has drastically transformed how U.S. workers make a living over the last 15 years with 36% of the workforce now considered 'gig workers.' More than ever, people are looking for increased flexibility and additional income streams,” explained Stephen Morel, CEO, FlexTek Group.“But until now, independent white collar professionals, skilled freelancers and part-time trained technicians were not empowered with the tools they needed to start working quickly and continue growing their careers. That changes with Workz360.”Workz360 makes it easy and free for independent skilled and professional workers to find projects that fit their experience, skill sets and availability. They simply download the app, create their profile, search for relevant projects, and apply.“Workz360 lets me use my decades of Telecom industry experience to its fullest. From installation technician to project management – I've done it all through the app,” explained Scott Burkes, Independent Professional.Businesses of all sizes list their short-term, contract and 1099 openings on the platform, with details around required experience and certifications, location, pay, etc, and reach out to qualified professionals. Workz360 handles all onboarding paperwork and contractor payments while keeping hiring costs low for businesses.“Workz360 makes it so easy to get contract work done quickly. When I had a short-term project, I was able to quickly get a freelancer on the platform, set up custom payment terms, track when he logged in and out, see the total hours at the end of each week, and ultimately pay him through the platform,” explained David LaFay, Sr. Director of Operational Excellence for PrimeFlight Aviation Services.“I'm a big fan of the software, and I would recommend it to anyone looking for an easy-to-use HR platform."“Despite the uncertainty in the economy and resulting budget constraints over the last few years, businesses still need to get work done. They may no longer require a 40-hour-per-week full time employee but do require someone knowledgeable who can start quickly,” explained Amanda Graham, VP Strategic Solutions, FlexTek Group.“Workz360 delivers qualified people for the necessary work – on demand.”The Workz360 app provides the digital space for independent professionals to manage their careers more confidently with a network of supportive peers, an ecosystem of administrative services, and the powerful technology to find and manage work more quickly and easily.For sole-proprietorships and SMBs that want to grow without time-consuming hiring and paperwork, Workz360 makes onboarding and managing a team of contract workers hassle-free. For enterprises who need professional workers at short notice, Workz360 provides a platform to find, vet and engage the ideal talent quickly and cost-effectively.As today's workforce is rapidly evolving, Workz360 is revolutionizing the way independent professionals and businesses connect, work, and grow. Learn more and download the app at workz360.About FlexTek GroupFounded in 2008, the FlexTek Group is the leader in sustainable hiring solutions, helping companies drive growth with strategic and technical solutions for professional staffing to RPO and network design and installation. Accounting, Finance, HR, Supply Chain, Logistics, Information Technology.

