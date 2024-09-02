Dermatology Medical Lasers Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dermatology Medical Lasers Global Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Dermatology Medical Lasers Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK , September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The dermatology medical lasers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.58 billion in 2023 to $4.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing tattoo removals, growing emphasis on aesthetic and anti-aging treatments, rising prevalence of skin diseases, increasing awareness of dermatology medical lasers, growing focus on preventive skincare.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The dermatology medical lasers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to non-invasive fat reduction, combination therapies, aging population, expansion of skin care services, increasing uv radiation and pollution.

Growth Driver Of The Dermatology Medical Lasers Market

The growing demand for cosmetic procedures is expected to drive the dermatology medical lasers market. There has been an increase in the number of people opting for cosmetic procedures to enhance the appearance levels and treatment of defects on the skin.

Major Players AndMarket Trends

Key players in the dermatology medical lasers market include Cynosure Inc., Peninsula, Miracle Laser, Syneron, Shenzhen GSD, Sincoheren, Fotona, Alma Lasers Ltd., Cutera Inc., SemiNex Corporation.

Major companies operating in the dermatology medical laser market are increasing their focus on introducing innovative devices, such as UltraClear Laser-Coring, to strengthen their position in the market. The UltraClear Laser-Coring, allows tissue coring to treat deep wrinkles, deep scars, and other age-related problems on all skin types with no discomfort or downtime.

Segments:

1) By Device: Surgical Lasers, Vascular Lasers

2) By Application: Cancer, Hair Removal, Tattoo Removal, Resurfacing, Other Applications

3) By End-users: Hospitals, Skin Care Clinics, Cosmetic Surgical Centres

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading TheMarket

North America was the largest region in the dermatology medical lasers market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the dermatology medical lasers market report. The regions covered in the dermatology medical lasers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Dermatology Medical Lasers Market Definition

Dermatology medical lasers are used in the treatment of medical conditions related to the skin and for the removal of tattoos, wrinkles, and scars.

Dermatology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dermatology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dermatology medical lasers market size, dermatology medical lasers market driversand trends, dermatology medical lasers market major players, dermatology medical lasers competitors' revenues, dermatology medical lasers market positioning, and dermatology medical lasers market growth across geographies. The dermatology medical lasers market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

