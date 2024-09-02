Commercial Radars Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trendsfor 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Commercial Radars Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Commercial Radars Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The commercial radars market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.81 billion in 2023 to $6.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to military and defense applications, aviation and air traffic control, maritime and ship navigation, weather forecasting, security and surveillance.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The commercial radars market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to autonomous vehicles, 5g network expansion, environmental monitoring, space debris tracking, drone and uav traffic management.

Growth Driver Of The Commercial Radars Market

Increasing demand for drone detection systems (DDS) at airports is expected to drive the growth of the commercial radars market. Drones are dangerous for aircraft as they pose hazardous risks such as physical collision and radio frequency interference, which could lead to losing control over the plane, resulting in a crash. The cancellations, diversions, and delays of flights due to drones near airports pose a huge financial impact.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the commercial radars market include Terma A/S, Hensoldt Inc., Detect Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, NEC Corporation, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas SA.

Technological advancements and innovations in surface movement and air surveillance radars are major opportunities for the commercial radars market in the aerospace sector. Improved safety is provided by surface movement radars as they monitor the movement of aircraft and vehicles and provide advice and assistance for the safe and efficient movement of aircraft and vehicles in the maneuvering area.

Segments:

1) By Type: Commercial Aircraft Radars, Commercial Helicopters Radars, Business Jets Radars, Uav Radars

2) By Technology: Quantum Radar, Conventional Radar, Software Defined Radar (Sdr)

3) By Dimension: 2D, 3D, 4D

4) By Application: Surveillance Radars, Surface Movement Radars, Precision Approach Radars, Weather Radars, Others

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the commercial radars market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the commercial radars market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the commercial radars market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Commercial Radars Market Definition

A commercial radar is a detection system used to detect the presence, direction, distance, and speed of an aircraft. The commercial radar includes components such as an array antenna front end, T/R modules, an array antenna backplane, a radar back end, a radar processor and display, and a radar scheduler.

