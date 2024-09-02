Chargeguru X Zeplug Partner With AMPECO To Accelerate Sustainable Mobility Across Europe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PARIS, FRANCE, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold move toward shaping the future of sustainable mobility, ChargeGuru x Zeplug, one of Europe's most innovative EV charging providers, has partnered with AMPECO to power its expanding of charging stations across the continent. This partnership underscores ChargeGuru x Zeplug's commitment to making electric vehicle (EV) charging accessible, reliable, and seamlessly integrated into everyday life for millions of Europeans.

With the world rapidly transitioning to electric mobility, ChargeGuru x Zeplug is at the forefront, driven by a vision to empower communities with the infrastructure needed to support a cleaner, greener future. This collaboration with AMPECO is a significant step in realizing this vision, leveraging cutting-edge technology to bring next-generation charging solutions to both urban and rural areas across France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Uniting Strengths for a Greener Tomorrow

Following their merger in late 2023, ChargeGuru and Zeplug have combined their distinct strengths to create a formidable force in the EV charging industry. ChargeGuru's unparalleled network of local electricians, spanning across multiple European markets, ensures that each installation is handled with precision, local expertise, and a deep understanding of regional needs. This, combined with Zeplug's innovative approach to providing affordable and reliable charging solutions for multifamily properties, shared office buildings and fleets, uniquely positions the group as a leader in the transition to electric mobility.

This partnership with AMPECO will enable ChargeGuru x Zeplug to improve further their customer journey and experience by progressively deploying a highly flexible, easily integrated, and fully customizable EV charging management platform. AMPECO's robust and proven technology not only simplifies the IT landscape for ChargeGuru x Zeplug but also allows them to focus on their core mission: accelerating the shift to sustainable transportation across Europe.

A Platform for Growth and Innovation

AMPECO was chosen because of its unparalleled flexibility and scalability, which perfectly align with ChargeGuru x Zeplug's ambitious plans to deploy 100,000 charge points by 2025. The AMPECO platform will serve as the backbone for this European expansion, supporting the group's diverse clientele-from individual homes to large-scale industrial sites-by offering a comprehensive, user-friendly charging experience.

“The adoption of AMPECO's platform marks a new chapter in our journey towards becoming the leading EV charging provider in Europe,” said Gilles Gomis, ChargeGuru x Zeplug Cofounder.“This partnership empowers us to deliver tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of our customers across different markets, all while driving forward our e-mobility adoption goals.”

“We're thrilled to partner with ChargeGuru x Zeplug as they lead the charge in sustainable mobility across Europe, says Orlin Radev, CEO of AMPECO.“Our platform provides them with a unified solution to manage their diverse charging operations across the continent, enabling them to efficiently scale and adapt to the unique requirements of each market.”

AMPECO's platform, known for its ability to meet market-specific requirements, will be instrumental as ChargeGuru x Zeplug expands its footprint. The partnership will initially focus on launching the multifamily offer in Spain, with plans to quickly scale to other European markets. Future integrations, such as with Dreev for smart charging and demand response functionalities, demonstrate the group's forward-thinking approach to EV charging technology.

About ChargeGuru X Zeplug

ChargeGuru x Zeplug are Europe's electric vehicle charging experts, revolutionizing EV charging accessibility across the continent. Their commitment to providing comprehensive 360° solutions ensures that charging becomes a seamless service accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Specializing in end-to-end installation and management of charging projects, ChargeGuru x Zeplug provides solutions to meet the unique needs of every EV adopter. Their fully-funded apartment block solution, alongside the variety of customizable EV charging options they offer, simplifies the installation of EV chargers in apartments, homes, fleets, and destinations.

ChargeGuru x Zeplug are dedicated to innovation, future-proofing systems, and accelerating the transition to sustainable mobility. Operating across eight countries, including France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, they're leading the charge towards a greener, more accessible mobility future.

About AMPECO

AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business

operations under their own brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all business cases – public, private, and home charging.

Advanced remote maintenance, flexible pricing and billing management, powerful energy management, centralized B2B partner management, and multi-country operations setup are some of the platform's key components. With security and scalability at its core, the platform allows large-scale EV charging operators to achieve quick go-to-market while gaining unmatched flexibility and extensibility via APIs.

AMPECO supports more than 150 charging network operators in over 50 markets and has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC for its technological product innovation and strategic business development. For more information, please visit

