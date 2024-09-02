Global Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK , September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.79 billion in 2023 to $1.87 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements, aging population, chronic disease management.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to minimally invasive surgery, advanced imaging, personalized medicine, telemedicine and teleconsultations.

Growth Driver Of The Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Market

Increase in the number of obese individuals is expected to propel the growth of the cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market going forward. Obesity is defined as having an abnormal or excessive accumulation of body fat that may impair health. Obesity is associated with a wide range of serious health complications, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. Cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment can help improve the outcomes of cardiovascular surgery in obese individuals as perioperative care is also important for the obese cardiac surgical patient.

Major Players AndMarket Trends

Key players in the cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Abiomed Inc., Angiodynamics, Transmedics.

Major companies are investing in the companies operating in the Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment market to mark their position. Companies invest in research and development to create innovative products that improve patient outcomes and reduce recovery times.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Beating heart surgery systems, Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment, Cardiac Ablation Devices, Perfusion Disposables

2) By Application: Congenital Heart Defects, Cardiac Arrhythmia, Coronary Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure, Other Applications

3) By End User: Home and Ambulatory care, Hospitals, Diagnostic laboratories, Research laboratories

Geographical Insights: North America Leading TheMarket

North America was the largest region in the global cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the global cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market. The regions covered in the cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment are used in cardiac surgery and other cardiovascular procedures performed to repair structural defects of the cardiovascular system and damaged or blocked valves and vessels.

Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market size, cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market driversand trends, cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market major players, cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment competitors' revenues, cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market positioning, and cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

