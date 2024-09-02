Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipmentglobal Market 2024 To Reach $4.58 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.0%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK , September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.7 billion in 2023 to $3.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to oral healthcare, clinical diagnostics, dental education and training, patient expectations.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to digital dentistry integration, patient-centered care, preventive dentistry, aging population. Major trends in the forecast period include cone-beam computed tomography (cbct), artificial intelligence (AI) in diagnostics, radiation reductionportable and handheld devices.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

A rise in dental disorders is expected to propel the growth of the dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market going forward. Dental disorders are a range of conditions that affect the teeth, gums, and mouth. Dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment are essential for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of dental disorders. These devices and equipment help dentists provide effective and efficient treatments that improve oral health and enhance the overall well-being of patients.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players AndMarket Trends

Key players in the dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market include Carestream Health Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, GE HealthCare.

Major companies operating in the dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market are adopting innovative solutions such as artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the accuracy and efficiency of dental diagnosis and treatment. AI can analyze dental images with greater accuracy and speed than humans. AI algorithms can be trained to detect dental pathologies such as tooth decay, gum disease, and oral cancer, and provide a more accurate diagnosis.

Segments:

1) By Method: Intraoral Imaging, Extraoral Imaging

2) By Technology: X-Ray Systems, Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Other Technologies

3) By End User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Forensic Labs, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading TheMarket

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in global dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market. The regions covered in the dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment create a visual representation of the inner tooth body for clinical analysis. These devices are used for better analysis of dental problems such as tooth decay, tooth erosion, and gum disease.

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market size, dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market driversand trends, dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market major players, dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment competitors' revenues, dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market positioning, and dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024



Dentistry Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2024



Dental Services Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company ?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.