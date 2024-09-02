Malaysia Insurance Industry Governance, Risk And Compliance Framework
Date
9/2/2024 11:31:08 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Insurance industry - Governance, Risk and Compliance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, Aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.
The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.
The report provides insights into the governance, risk, and compliance framework pertaining to the insurance industry in Malaysia
An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Malaysia. The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country's insurance regulatory framework. Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country. Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country. Key parameters including licensing requirements permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations. Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.
Key Highlights
BNM, under the Ministry of Finance regulates the Malaysian insurance industry. The provisions of the FSA, which came into force on June 30, 2013, regulate the life and non-life insurance businesses in Malaysia. The Malaysian government permits FDI up to a limit of 70% in the insurance industry. Composite insurance is not permitted in Malaysia. Non-admitted insurers and intermediaries are not permitted in the Malaysian insurance industry.
Key Topics Covered:
Legislation Overview Supervision and Control Legislation Compulsory Insurance Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations Company Registration and Operation License Foreign Direct Investment / Ownership Minimum Capital Requirements Solvency Margins Reserve Requirements Statutory Return Requirements Fee Structure Taxation Tax on Insurance Premium Corporate Income Tax Corporate Capital Gains Tax Value Added Tax Legal System Policy Practice
