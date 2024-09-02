Global Property Insurance Industry Research 2024: Key Trends, Overview, Competitive Landscape, Regional Overview, Outlook

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Global Property Insurance Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers an in-depth market analysis and insights into the global and regional property insurance industry. It provides a detailed outlook on the property insurance sector, including key performance indicators such as written premiums and claims from 2019 to 2023, with forecasts extending from 2024 to 2028.

The report covers a comprehensive overview of the industry, examining key lines of business, trends, drivers, challenges, and regulatory developments. It also delves into the impact of technological advancements on the property insurance market. Additionally, the report includes a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, comparing leading companies and examining premium and profitability trends across top insurance markets worldwide.

This analysis combines extensive research, modeling, and expertise to offer insurers valuable insights into property insurance dynamics in various regions.

Key Highlights



Key insights and dynamics of the property insurance industry.

Insights on key market trends in the property insurance industry.

Insights on key growth and profitability challenges in the property insurance industry.

Comparative analysis of leading property insurance providers.

In-depth analysis of regional markets. Insight on the future growth trend and market outlook.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Market Trends

Global Overview

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Regional Overview

Market Outlook Appendix

Companies Featured



State Farm

Liberty Mutual

Chubb

Travelers

Allstate

PICC

MS&AD Insurance

Tokio Marine

Ping An

Allianz

Generali

AXA

Helvetia Holding

Tawuniya

Misr

Harel

Clal Insurance Sompo

